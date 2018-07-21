Explore Summer series activities this week begin Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace library

The Mountlake Terrace Library’s Explore Summer series will have three classes this week, with one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, July 24 from 2-3 p.m., school-age children are invited to Digging Detectives. Do you like digging in dirt? How about collecting clues? Or solving mysteries? Then you are ready to be an archaeologist! Learn how to excavate artifacts and put them together to discover how people lived in the past.

On Wednesday, July 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., preschoolers and elementary school kids are invited to Music Maker with Idea Hatch. Kids can experience hands-on learning by experimenting with sound and music using a wind tunnel, mad marble runs and PVC pipe instruments.

Finally, on Wednesday, July 25 from 2-4 p.m., kids ages 7 and up can paint rocks with Kindness Rocks MLT. People in the Mountlake Terrace area have carefully hidden painted rocks to spread kindness in the area. Stop by and paint your own rock to keep the kindness moving forward.

To learn more about the above events, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.