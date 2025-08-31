Explore how your personal story contributes to national heritage during Sept. 10 meeting in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) invites the public to uncover the personal stories that shape our shared national heritage at their September meeting. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, SIGS is launching a year-long exploration of how individual family histories — whether rooted in colonial America or shaped by recent immigration —contribute to the American story.

SIGS’s September meeting is on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Wickers Building in Heritage Park in Lynnwood. The event includes a pre-meeting social hour starting at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy refreshments, meet SIGS members and ask questions about how to get started with family research. Don’t worry if you’re new — no experience is needed, just curiosity. Visit the “My American Story” table to see how one member’s ancestors left a mark on history and learn how your family might have, too.

At 7:30 p.m., the evening’s main presentation begins, available both in person and via Zoom. SIGS Vice President Corey Smith will introduce this year’s new theme and upcoming programs, including the “First Footprints” and “Tapestry Talks” initiatives. If you’re just beginning your family history journey, Smith will also walk you through how to start a simple family tree.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more details and the Zoom link, check the SIGS calendar.