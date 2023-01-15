Expect traffic delays on 52nd Ave. W. from Jan. 16-20

Puget Sound Energy will be installing a new gas main on 52nd Avenue West between 220th and 221st Streets Southwest from Jan. 16-20, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.
Workers will be on the west side of 52nd along the shoulder. They will have flaggers and spotters. Work hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.