Expect Sound Transit night work at 236th ST SW starting May 25

Starting Thursday, May 25, Sound Transit’s contractor will be working weeknights at 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, requiring the full closure of the street and the I-5 freeway off-ramp at 236th.
Detours will be provided. (See map).
The work will run from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. weeknights through Thursday, June 8.
