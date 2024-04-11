Expect SB closure of 66th Ave W starting April 16 as reconstruction continues

The next major shift in 66th Avenue West reconstruction in Mountlake Terrace starts as early as April 16.

This stage will close the southbound lanes between 220th and 216th Street Southwest. Northbound traffic may have delays. The two intersections will have detours to accommodate the closure.

This stage will likely continue into May.

The work involves removing the existing road surface and repaving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail.

The $3.6 million project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars. Construction is expected to last for up to two months.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the city said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station.

A revised Interurban Trail crossing will have a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers on 66th Avenue West. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.