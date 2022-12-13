Expect road work on 220th St SW at 64th Ave W Tuesday

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it will be doing some temporary road patching Tuesday, Dec. 13 on 220th Street Street Southwest at 64th Avenue West.
Drivers should expect lane closures and delays starting around 9:30 a.m. This patching is in response to weather conditions in recent weeks, the city said.
