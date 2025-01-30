Expect ‘random acts of kindness’ from Mountlake Terrace PD 

Mountlake Terrace Police Department officers have a new tool in their toolbox: a BlueBridge debit card.

The debit card enables them to buy food, clothing, shelter and other essentials a person may need immediately. MLT Police Cmdr. Scott King said this allows officers to do “random acts of kindness” within the community.

King said if an officer were to encounter a person experiencing homelessness and has nowhere to go for the night, the officer can get them a hotel room. An officer can also use the card to buy gas if a person needs to get somewhere.

The debit card is funded by community donations. Those interested in contributing can go to bluebridgealliance.org/mountlaketerracewapd.

This is the first time MLT PD has partnered with BlueBridge Alliance. The nonprofit’s roots are in Kennewick, Washington. A local police chief started it after hearing about a San Diego officer who died after he bought a child a snack from a fast-food restaurant.

Other police departments that are participating in the BlueBridge program include Lake Stevens, Stanwood and Marysville.

“We are excited about being able to help people in the community,” King said.

– By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.