Expect overnight lane closures on 220th St SW March 15 for light-rail work

Sound Transit’s contractors are scheduled to perform overnight work on the elevated guideway adjacent to 220th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace, requiring closure of eastbound lanes on 200th. The work is set to run from 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 to 1 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
One eastbound lane will remain open, and access to I-5 southbound will be maintained. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.
