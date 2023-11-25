Expect overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures Nov. 27-Dec. 1

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight starting Nov. 27:

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 27, through Friday, morning, Dec. 1. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close.

The right lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 27. through Friday morning, Dec. 1.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 27, through Friday morning, Dec. 1.

Beginning as early as Monday, Nov. 27, Sound Transit crews will work on the SR 104 interchange in Shoreline installing guardrail, removing barrier, demolishing road and paving as part of their ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension. The work involves the I-5 off- and on-ramps to SR 104 and will require intermittent closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 21, excluding weekends and holidays.

A signed detour (pictured above) will be in place during the closures.