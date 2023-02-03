Expect noise, traffic delays this month for water main construction

The City of Mountlake Terrace has advised residents to expect construction noise and traffic delays throughout February due to the city’s westside water main construction project.
Crews are starting in the area of 226th Place Southwest and 73rd Place West and will work eastward, the city said.
MLT News
