Expect nightly full closure of 236th St SW Sept. 17-19

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin road striping on 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require closing the street from the Interstate 5 northbound off-ramp to 59th Place West at night.
The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see map).
The work will run from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Sept. 19.
