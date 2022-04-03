Expect nightly closure of I-5 southbound two right lanes April 3-7

As early as Sunday, April 3, through Thursday, April 7, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the two right lanes on Interstate 5 southbound from 220th to 236th Streets Southwest 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for the removal of bridge falsework related to the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project.
The I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will also be closed. A detour will be provided; see map for details.
