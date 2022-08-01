Expect nightly closure of 236th St SW at transit center for light rail work

From Monday, Aug. 1 to Thursday, Aug. 18, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at 236th Street Southwest between the on-ramp to I-5 southbound and 59th Place West for installation of utilities.

The work will require closure of 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station. Work will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. excluding Fridays and weekends. Buses will be flagged through the closure. Detours will be provided (see map).