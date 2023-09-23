Expect nightly 1-5 lane reductions, ramp closures for light rail work Sept. 25-29

As part of their ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 5 overnight Monday-Friday, Sept. 25-29:
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept 25. The I-5 off-ramp to SR 104/Northeast 205th Street also will close.
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, until 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th and 228th streets southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 25, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 27. The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close an hour earlier at 9 p.m. and reopen at 4:30 a.m. each night.
- The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, Sept. 27, though Friday morning, Sept. 29.
