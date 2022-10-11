Expect night work near 220th ST SW Wednesday

The City of Mountlake Terrace is alerting residents that they may notice overnight construction Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the area of 220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West.

A short-term exemption to noise rules was granted for work on the Westside Water Main Improvements Project, to avoid daytime traffic impacts.

The Westside Water Main Improvements Project, scheduled to be completed next year, includes replacing approximately 9,400 linear feet of pipe throughout neighborhoods west of Interstate 5 with new water mains, along with updated valves, hydrants and water customer connections. After construction, crews will restore the affected sidewalks, asphalt and landscaping.