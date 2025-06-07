Expect nighttime work closures on I-405 in Bothell June 9-13

Drivers should prepare for a series of nighttime work closures on Interstate 405 in Bothell in June to remove signs over I-405 as contractor crews work to widen the roadway as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. These closures and rolling slowdowns are necessary for the safety of crews and drivers, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Northbound I-405 closure details, June 9-10
Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 in Bothell at State Route 522 from 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 10.
Crews will also close the Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 during this work. A signed detour for the ramp and northbound traffic will be in place.
Southbound I-405 closure details, June 10-13
Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-405 between Northeast 195th Street and SR 522 will start as early as 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, through 4 a.m. Friday, June 13.
Rolling slowdowns will occur during these closures, after 11:59 p.m. During a rolling slowdown, crews temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes to create a gap in the traffic flow which will allow short term access to the roadway to remove signs over I-405 between Northeast 195th Street and SR 522.
Crews may close the following ramps during this work:
– Southbound I-405 to westbound SR 522
– Northeast 195th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405
Detours will be in place during the ramp closures to direct drivers around the active work on southbound I-405.
Drivers should expect additional traffic on I-405 approaching Bothell during overnight work and plan for delays.
Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.