Expect more road work on 236th Street Southwest in July and August

Beginning the week of July 8, expect significant road work on the Main Street Revitalization Project construction project at 236th Street Southwest from 56th Avenue West to Gateway Boulevard.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, this work is expected to take between four to eight weeks to complete. During this period, all roadway users should expect the following:

Week of July 8 — The road surface of 236th Street Southwest from Gateway Boulevard to 56th Avenue West will undergo asphalt grinding. Also, 236th Street Southwest will be reduced to one lane of travel with flaggers controlling the direction of traffic between westbound and eastbound travel. During this week, traffic will move from the north side to the south side, depending on which side of the roadway the contractor is working on.

Weeks of July 17 through the completion of this work — The asphalt grinding of 236th Street Southwest between Gateway Boulevard and 56th Street Southwest will be complete. Drivers should expect to travel on gravel. In addition, travel on 236th Street Southwest between 56th Street Southwest and 58th Street Southwest will be westbound traffic only. Drivers should use the signed detour routes or take an alternate route that may be more convenient. As construction progresses during this period, the city will provide additional construction information that is up to date and reflects the contractor’s progress.

This work is necessary as the roadway needs to be resurfaced. The primary benefits of completing this work during summer include:

Improving roadway safety since there is a reduced number of pedestrians when school is not in session; and

Lessening overall traffic delay since traffic volumes are typically lower throughout the summer.

Drivers should expect traffic delays during these construction activities.

The city and its contractor are committed to ensuring safety and helping people feel comfortable within the work zone by providing direction or escorting them through an area they are uncomfortable with. Please flag one of them down and let them know how they can help.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.