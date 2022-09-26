Expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday for Ballinger trail construction

The City of Mountlake Terrace warns drivers to expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the contractor paves the last section of the Ballinger Park trail.

Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site via the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center parking lot, the city said.

The new accessible trail will link the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, the new playground and the boat launch area. Construction is also continuing on a universally accessible playground at the park

Ballinger Park is a 55-acre regional park near Interstate 5 and future light rail, and it connects the Interurban and Lakeview trails. Much of the land was a city-owned golf course that was converted to passive green space in 2012. The city completed the Ballinger Park Master Plan in 2015.

The trail project is expected to be completed this fall.