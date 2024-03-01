Expect light rail work at night along I-5 in Mountlake Terrace starting March 1

Starting Friday, March 1, Sound Transit’s contractor will perform night work on Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace. This work, on the I-5 southbound and northbound shoulders and median, will include median filter drain installation, metal beam guardrail installation and removal, and barrier removal.

It will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Friday, March 1 through Friday, April 5.