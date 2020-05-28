Expect I-5 overnight lane closures May 29-June 1 due to Sound Transit light rail work

Starting as soon as Friday, May 29, Sound Transit’s contractor working on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension will be implementing two nighttime traffic shifts on Interstate 5 between 228th Street Southwest and 236th Place Southwest. This work is necessary to complete utility work on both I-5 northbound and southbound and some striping and barrier installation on I-5 northbound. Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during work hours (see map).

The work is scheduled to run from Friday, May 29 through Monday, June 1, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will include right and left lane closures intermittently on I-5 southbound , and left lane closures intermittently on I-5 northbound, between 236th Street Southwest to 228th Street Southwest.

To learn more, contact the outreach specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300, or the after-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395.