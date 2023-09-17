Expect I-5 lane, ramp closures overnight this week for Sound Transit work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps along Interstate 5 overnight this week:

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 20. The northbound I-5 on-ramp from westbound SR 104 and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest also will close.

The northbound I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR 104 and off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday morning, Sept. 22.

The two right lanes of the southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Friday morning, Sept. 22. The 228th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close at those times.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday morning, Sept. 22. The northbound I-5 on-ramps from SR 104, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 also will close.