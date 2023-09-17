Expect I-5 lane, ramp closures overnight this week for Sound Transit work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps along Interstate 5 overnight this week:
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday morning, Sept. 20. The northbound I-5 on-ramp from westbound SR 104 and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest also will close.
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR 104 and off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday morning, Sept. 22.
- The two right lanes of the southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Friday morning, Sept. 22. The 228th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close at those times.
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday morning, Sept. 22. The northbound I-5 on-ramps from SR 104, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 also will close.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.