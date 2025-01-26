Expect I-5 lane and ramp closures due to Sound Transit work Jan. 27-31

Sound Transit contractor crews will be working overnight on Interstate 5 Jan. 27-31 as part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.

Watch for the following closures:

– Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound State Route 104 (Northeast 205th Street) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday morning, Jan. 31.

– Two right lanes on northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th Streets Southwest from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday morning, Jan. 31.