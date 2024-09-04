Expect full closure of southbound I-405 in Bothell for paving Sept. 6-9

Map of I-405 showing the area that will be improved, from SR 522 to SR 527, highlighted in orange. (Image courtesy of WSDOT)

Southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell will be fully closed Friday, Sept. 6, to Monday, Sept. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be working on paving as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Closure details

Southbound I-405 in Bothell will be closed from State Route 527 and SR 522 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 The following ramps will also be closed:

  • SR 527 southbound on-ramp
  • Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard southbound on and off-ramps
  • SR 522 southbound off-ramp

signed detour is in placeSouthbound I-405 travelers will take the off-ramp to Bothell Everett Highway, 228th Street Southeast, Highway 9, and continue on SR 522 to take the on-ramp to southbound I-405.

This work is weather-dependent. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.

