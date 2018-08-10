Expect DUI patrols this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday, Aug. 11 from 7 p.m. through 3:a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Lake Stevens Police, Edmonds Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county. These patrols coincide with the Taste of Edmonds festival.

Updates will be provided during the patrol via Twitter as they are available on the Snohomish County Target Zero account @snocotargetzero.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com