Expect DUI patrols this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 10 from 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, Lynnwood Police and Everett Police will be doing high-visibility patrols throughout the county, looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

This event is part of the annual national “Night of a Thousand Stars” emphasis patrol to kick off the holiday season. Historically, Night of a Thousand Stars has been a nationwide event, the “stars” represented by officer and deputy badges patrolling the streets.

More information can be found on at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com