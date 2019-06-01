Expect delays on 56th Avenue West with full daytime closures June 3-7

Expect more traffic delays the week of June 3-7, as Main Street Revitalization Project construction work will include full daytime closures on 56th Avenue West between 236th and 237th Streets Southwest, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

A detour route will be in place during the closures. In addition a uniformed police officer will be located at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest to help direct travelers through the work zone.

On 236th Street Southwest, drivers will encounter lane shifts; however, traffic delays will be minor since travel will be maintained in both directions. Drivers, pedestrians and transit users should expect flaggers and occasional short-term detours while using 236th Street.

The city encourages residents and visitors to ask construction and traffic control workers, on-site city inspectors, and engineering staff for help when walking, driving or parking within the construction work zone.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.