Expect continued lane closures, delays on 56th and 236th as roadway work continues

The City of Mountlake Terrace reported Friday that Main Street Revitalization Project work on 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West is ongoing and on schedule. In the next few weeks, lane shifts and partial closures will occur during daytime hours on both roadways; however, traffic delays will be minor since travel will be maintained in both directions, the city said.

Construction work on 236th Street Southwest will shift from the north side of the roadway to the south side of the roadway beginning next week. Other than this change in the construction work zone, drivers, pedestrians and transit users should expect similar conditions associated with current traffic control (flaggers and occasional short-term detours) while using 236th Street Southwest.

During the initial phase of the construction, city staff have been listening to and working with residents with their concerns on both traffic safety and mobility, the city said in an announcement. “The best approach to help all drivers and pedestrians is based on two primary principles – communication and support,” the announcement said.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media and are included in the City Manager Weekly Update. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.

“The city encourages residents, their families and visitors to ask construction and traffic control workers, as well as on-site city inspectors and engineering staff, for help when walking, driving or parking within the construction work zone,” the announcement said. “The city and its contractor are committed to ensure public safety and to help people feel comfortable within the work zone by providing direction or escorting them through an area they are uncomfortable with. Please flag one of them down and let them know how they can help.

“Finally, the city would like to thank all residents and visitors for their patience and commitment to driving safely within the work zones. Please continue to drive slowly and cautiously through the work zones and detour routes so that we can maintain a safe and protected environment for all users within the public right-of-way.