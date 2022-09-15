Expect construction slowdowns Friday at Ballinger Park

The City of Mountlake Terrace on Thursday warned drivers to expect slowdowns along Lakeview Drive, on Friday near Ballinger Park, as construction crews work to pave the Ballinger Trail.
Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site throughout the day, the city said. The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center will also be closed.
