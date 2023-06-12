Expect center lane closure on 236th St SW starting June 13

Starting Tuesday, June 13, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin work on 236th Street Southwest between Van Ry Boulevard and the Interstate 5 off-ramp in Mountlake Terrace. Crews will need to close the center lane and median on 236th Street Southwest.
This work will involve demolition, excavation, grading, and paving. The center lane and median closure will be in effect round the clock through Friday, July 7.
