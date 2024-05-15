Expect 66th Avenue West closure Friday as city enters construction home stretch

The City of Mountlake Terrace is entering the home stretch of 66th Avenue West reconstruction, and on Friday the road will be closed from 220th Street Southwest to the city limits at the Interurban Trail. This means no access through the intersections with 216th and 218th Streets Southwest.

This construction is expected to last about a week and local access will be limited during this time. Once the work is completed, there may be lane shifts and lane closures to finish utility access and install road markings, the city said.

The $3.6 million project involves removing the existing road surface and repaving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail. The project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the city said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s recycling and transfer station.

A revised Interurban Trail crossing will have a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers on 66th Avenue West. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.