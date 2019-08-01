Expect 30-minute paving delays on 236th Street SW Aug. 5 and 6

Paving with possible 30-minute-long delays is scheduled for the south side of 236th Street Southwest Aug. 5 and 6 as part of the Main Street Revitalization Project construction work on 236th Street and 56th Avenue West.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, the city’s contractor will start paving beginning at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, with the goal of completing paving the same day. Paving work may extend into Tuesday, Aug. 6, the city said.

During this period, all roadway users are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. Flaggers will be on duty to help people through the construction zone. As construction progresses, the city will provide additional construction information that is up-to-date and reflects the contractor’s progress.

According to the city, this work is necessary to return a paved driving surface for roadway users until the end of construction. The benefit of completing this work during the summer is twofold: (1) improved roadway safety since there is a reduced number of pedestrians when school is not in session and (2) a reduction in overall traffic delays since traffic volumes are typically lower throughout the summer.

The city encourages residents and visitors to ask construction and traffic control workers, on-site city inspectors, and engineering staff for help when walking, driving or parking within the construction work zone.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.