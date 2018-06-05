Exotic patients visit Mountlake Terrace veterinarian for specialized care

1 of 5

From the street it looks like an ordinary office building – ideal for an accountant, an insurance agent or a lawyer. But don’t be fooled by it’s milk-toast exterior – inside the building on the corner of 240th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, it’s a zoo (well, almost).

Kamaka Exotic Animal Veterinary Services, headed up by exotic animal veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Kamaka, welcomes a wide range of unusual animals into their clinic at 23914 56th Ave. W. – from ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, hedgehogs, rabbits and mice to parrots and parakeets to snakes, frogs, turtles, iguanas and more.

“I’ve pretty much done it all,” Kamaka said. “I have fish clients, I see amphibians, I see reptiles. I would say it’s probably more mammals, and then birds and then reptiles,” she said.

Kamaka’s desire to work with exotic animals started very young – at age eight or nine, she guesses. “When I was growing up in San Francisco, it was a time when indoor/outdoor cats were okay, and so I would try to nurse whatever the cats brought home that morning. All that weren’t dead,” she said. “So mostly it was the reptiles, they were hardy.”

Beyond the surprises that the cat brought, there were the more common pet-types living within the Kamaka household – at least at first.

“We had a dog and cat,” Kamaka recalled. “We got some rabbits that my cousin wasn’t taking care of anymore. That’s where it started. Then a desert tortoise showed up and another one showed up. My mom was encouraging, my dad was just like, ‘ahhh’ … But my mom was ‘you know, that’s fine. We can take care of them.’”

After graduating from Lowell High School, San Francisco’s magnet high school for high-achieving students, at the age of 17, Kamaka went on to study at the University of California – Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, earning her diploma at the age of 21. From there, it was work experience at zoos, raptor and primate centers and animal rescue and shelter facilities in California and Washington state.

Now Kamaka has built a long-reaching reputation in the area for being a go-to vet of exotic pets and rescue/shelter animals.

While loving a variety of animals has come easy for Kamaka, she does admit it wasn’t true for all animals early on.

“I used to be very afraid of birds,” she said. “I had a parakeet when I was growing up and something changed. My mom says a bird screamed in my face at my great-aunt’s house. Could be. I don’t remember.”

“In junior high, I couldn’t walk through a flock of pigeons in San Francisco. There’s lots of flocks of pigeons in San Francisco. And then when I went to college I said I need to get over this,” she continued.

“I also wasn’t sure of horses,” Kamaka continued, “so I volunteered with the raptor center at Davis and actually got to the point where I tamed an eagle for educational purposes. And I worked at the equine reproductive lab at school because stallions will hurt you, too. Once I got over that I said, ‘okay, I’m over that. I can do anything I want to.’”

Kamaka cared for non-human primates while at UC-Davis and during volunteer work at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma and Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. She also saw various wildlife while working at the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington.

After 24 years in the exotic animals veterinarian field, Kamaka now has a strong idea of what animals she will provide care for in her Mountlake Terrace clinic – and what she will pass on to other exotic veterinarians in the area.

“I don’t see venomous snakes or poisonous lizards – I draw the line there,” she said. “Because I haven’t done it, I don’t really do hoof-stock or llamas or goats or those things. I really will not see any pigs because they’re terrible patients; they just scream at you and poop everywhere. They’re adorable, but I am not their vet.”

“I will see spiders. My staff will go hide in the closet,” she added.

Her clinic space, which she shares with Northwest Veterinary Imaging, does limit Kamaka a little in what patients she can see.

“Here, this is a nice place. I don’t have squeeze cages so I don’t do (exotic) cats,” Kamaka noted. “People do have them in Snohomish County. Bobcats, I will just say, make terrible pets.”

Over the years Kamaka has seen plenty of trends in exotic pet ownership. “Rabbits are actually a rapidly-growing population for pets because you don’t need to take them for a walk,” she said. “You can have them in an apartment; you’re not going to violate any noise regulations for HOA’s or condo associations. They may do a certain amount of personalizing of your woodwork – they chew, that’s what they do. But they are a very common house pet.”

While there are plenty of feral rabbits in Mountlake Terrace, Kamaka recommends not catching them to domestic and make into a pet. “Some of them, their personalities are very strong and they don’t really like being confined.”

And it’s not just feral rabbits that Kamaka urges exotic pet owners to think strongly about before adopting and making a member of the family. Some unusual pets require skills and knowledge that go beyond just putting out food and water for the animal.

“I see my job as yes, taking care of the animal, but I’m taking care of the family too,” she explained. “It’s mostly education: giving people information that they need to know to do a better job being a pet owner.”

Teaching others about the care of animals is a big part of Kamaka’s life these days. Her clinic is open just three days a week in order for her to be involved in educating the next generation of veterinarians.

“I teach in the veterinary program at Pima (Medical Institute) in Seattle,” she said. “We work with Forever Home Dog Rescue here in Mountlake Terrace to spay and neuter their dogs… the students are learning how to do skills with their patients.”

The surgical procedure of spaying and neutering animals is taught to all prospective veterinarians, Kamaka explained. And while some vets chose not to continue doing surgery after graduating from school, Kamaka makes it a big part of her current practice.

“Surgery, to me, it was very nerve-wracking; but now I’m comfortable,” she said. “I know what I’m doing and now I teach surgical nursing to others.”

“It’s predominantly spay and neuter, but a lot of tumor removals (too),” she continued. “Rats get tumors as they get older. The females, if they’re not spayed they get very large mammary tumors, so I’ll do that (remove the tumors). Ferrets are cancer-prone as well, as they eat foreign objects.”

There are some veterinarians that do even more complicated surgical procedures, but Kamara resists. “I don’t do orthopedics – I don’t like carpentry,” she said.

While not a surgical procedure, providing euthanasia service to pet owners is also an element of Kamaka’s practice.

“A lot of people ask how can you do that,” Kamaka said. “It’s because I feel I have a better option than my human medical colleagues. I don’t have to keep whittling away on the body to try to keep it going. We can assess quality-of-life and say, ‘it’s okay now, but when we hit this point maybe we need to stop and let them go.’”

When a pet owner comes in to her clinic asking for options with a pet that they just can’t care for any longer, Kamaka has often provided another option beyond euthanasia.

“If people come in and either don’t want or cannot take care of their animals, it’s like, ‘alright, we’re going to try,’” Kamaka said. “‘Sign them over to us.’ We’ll get them healthy (then) we’ll either find them a home or some of the wretchedly-behaved ones end up staying at my house until they’re done.”

Kamaka noted that she currently is housing 16 animals at her home in Marysville. “I’ve had a lot more than that,” she added. “It’s dogs, cats, birds, reptiles – pretty much covers everything.”

“In Snohomish County, exotics don’t count toward your limit (of household pets),” she said with a smile.

Between her clinic practice, teaching and traveling to Mexico annually to spay and neuter animals, there’s little time for much else in Kamaka’s life – including keeping current on local news.

“I do have a Seattle Times news subscription,” she said, “but unfortunately it’s because I have seven bird cages.”

–By Doug Petrowski