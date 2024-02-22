Exotic indoor plant festival in Lynnwood March 2-3

Plant lovers are invited to explore the beauty and diversity of indoor plants with participating plant societies from Oregon and Washington the weekend of March 2-3. The Northwest Orchid Society will be hosting the event at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The following global and local botany vendors will be present to sell and share their unique indoor plants featuring plant families like begonia, orchids, cactus, succulents, carnivorous plants and African violets:

AGE Tropicals,

Botanica Ltd

Courting Frogs Nursery

Dew Violet

Ecuagenera

Emerald City Orchids

JoJn Plants and Pots & Pete’s Pots and Plants

Little Orchid Annie’s

Northwest Orchid Society

The Orchid Fix Nursery

Orchids By the Lake

Orquideas Amazonicas

Rancho Cacto

Standard Orchid

Predatory Perennials

Tropical Exotique

Tzakis Naturals

A weekend pass for the event is $7 when purchased before March 1 and prices will rise to $10 day-of. Admission for children 15 and under is free.