Executive Somers releases 2023 annual report for Snohomish County government

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Friday released the 2023 Annual Report for Snohomish County government.

According to a county news release, the report aggregates accomplishments and outcomes for all executive departments in 2023, as well as including each department or office’s vision for 2024.

Each department or office submitted key accomplishments from their work in 2023. Those accomplishments include, but are not limited to:

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) completed the Meadowdale Beach Park Estuary Restoration Project. To understand the efficacy of this project, restoration monitoring of the site will continue over the next 10 years.

The Economic Development Office launched the world-leading Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Research & Development (R&D) Center at Paine Field and received $6.5 million in start-up funding from the Washington State Legislature.

The Human Services Department concluded its work distributing federal Emergency Rental Assistance Funding (ERA). In total, the department assisted 18,854 households with $188,279,840 in federal ERA funding.

The Office of Recovery & Resilience (ORR) awarded $8 million to five capital projects that increase behavioral health and substance use treatment capacity by 440 individuals each year, with the ability to serve thousands more.

The Department of Public Works completed the Little Bear Creek Advance Mitigation Site (LBCAMS), capping off four years of restoring 17 acres of wetlands. Work included demolition of numerous structures, removing wetland fill and planting more than 21,000 trees and shrubs.

“Looking back on 2023, we can be proud of the fact that we are becoming more efficient, serving more of our residents more effectively, and making our work more sustainable,” Somers said. “I’m very proud of our over 3,000 employees and the incredible work they do across the many areas of County responsibility.”

The 2023 annual report is available for review here.