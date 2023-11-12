Property taxes, Cedar Way school presentation among items at Edmonds School Board Nov. 14 meeting

Among items scheduled for the Tuesday, Nov. 14 Edmonds School Board meeting is the approval of a resolution to certify 2024 excess property taxes.

According to the memo, when the Edmonds School District established the 2023-24 budget, it included an Educational Programs and Operations Levy for calendar year 2024 for $59,479,817. This was based on an estimated Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast of 3.9% for September 2023.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction reports a 5.4% CPI for September 2023, resulting in a new 2024 levy calculation of $62,492,149, which is lower than the voter authorization of $67,100,000.

The Assessor’s Office also provided information that the school district may collect an additional amount due to refunds.

Also scheduled to be presented during new business is approval of the 2023-2024 School Improvement Plans (SIP). In addition,the board will select pro/con committee members for the proposed school levy and bond before voters in February 2024. And it will consider approving a project award to Long Building Technologies through a WSIPC contract for a districtwide security project.

Further, the board is scheduled to approve a resolution to accept public works contracts for the gym bleachers at Edmonds-Woodway High School and the Spruce Elementary School Replacement Project, Phase 2 and hold a second reading to approve new board policy for instruction promotion and retention.

Scheduled for consent agenda approval are multiple field trips, benefits participation for employees, an interlocal agreement for Title I private school services with Shoreline School District and approval of a tentative professional technical compensation schedule for 2023-24.

Cedar Way Elementary School students are set to give a presentation to the school board, followed by an update to the school’s improvement plan by Principal Chris Lindblom.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Edmonds School District Administrative Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood. You can view the meeting agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett






