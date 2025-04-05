EWHS science teacher honored in Vernier Trendsetters Community

Vernier Science Education recently named 23 STEM teachers from high schools nationwide to the Vernier Trendsetters Community. This professional learning community gives teachers the opportunity to enhance their skills by developing hands-on science learning practices with data-collection technology, while connecting with and learning from fellow educators throughout the school year.

Among the teachers include Kimberley Martell, who teaches physics at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

“Our new cohort of Vernier Trendsetters are true rockstars—they are passionate, innovative, and dedicated to fostering STEM literacy in their classrooms and beyond,” said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. “We are excited to work with these teachers to help expand their professional learning and elevate the amazing work they are doing to support their science students.”

Selected among teachers from across the country, the new members of the Vernier Trendsetters Community are:

– Carol Artacho Guerra, STEM teacher at Map Academy Charter School in Plymouth, MA

– Randy Booth, biotechnology, chemistry, and physics teacher at Itineris Early College High School in West Jordan, UT

– Jennifer Clancy, biology (NYS Regents & College Credit) and forensic science teacher at Lyons High School in Lyons, NY

– Christiana Deeter, science department head (K–12), chemistry and physical science teacher at Canterbury School of Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL

– Lumi Denisiu, physics and engineering teacher at South High School in Torrance, CA

– Eric Friedman, physics teacher at Dawson School in Lafayette, CO

– Chris Henderson, physics teacher at Round Rock High School in Round Rock, TX

– Emily James, physics and astronomy teacher at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH

– Roxanne Kilpatrick, chemistry teacher at Wilsonville High School in Wilsonville, OR

– Jennifer Klecatsky, biology, human biology, environmental science, and engineering teacher at Brainerd High School of Brainerd, MN

– David Klotz, chemistry and physics teacher at Guilford Park High School in Jessup, MD

– Anne Lavelle, chemistry teacher at Magnificat High School in Rocky River, OH

– Holly Lynn, biology and physics teacher at South Eugene High School in Eugene, OR

– Kimberley Martell, physics teacher at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Edmonds, WA

– Dean Mooney, chemistry teacher at Aubrey High School in Aubrey, TX

– Barbara Nelson, chemistry teacher at Hillcrest High School in Ammon, ID

– Jeffrey Overbay, chemistry and physics teacher at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, TX

– Sarah Shaw, chemistry and physics teacher at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, MS

– Kathleen Shreve, physics teacher at Homestead High School in Cupertino, CA

– Stacy Thibodeaux, chemistry teacher at Southside High School in Youngsville, LA

– Stacy Trosin, biology and environmental science teacher at Pinckney Community High School in Pinckney, MI

– Cassie Whitecotton, chemistry, engineering, physics, and math teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Muenster, TX

– Chris Williams, science department chair and STEM coordinator, physics and engineering teacher at Maimonides School in Boston, MA

These teachers will have the opportunity to participate in and provide professional development, collaborate on content with Vernier, provide feedback on programming and new products, attend exclusive conference events and more, according to Vernier’s press release. They may also be featured nationally for their use of data-collection technology or become eligible to receive financial support to attend and present at conferences.

“Being part of the Vernier Trendsetters Community allows me to have my own professional learning community with like-minded individuals,” said Thibodeaux. “These teachers are all searching for the same goal—how to make teaching and learning more relevant in our students’ lives. I know we have found this solution with Vernier, their data-collection tools and teacher support.”

This is the second cohort of teachers named to the Vernier Trendsetters Community. All members share a common passion for growing in their leadership and knowledge, learning from their community and using data-collection and analysis technology to deliver modern, relevant STEM instruction.

Teachers interested in joining the Vernier Trendsetters Community can apply throughout the year with applications being accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more, visit www.vernier.com/trendsetters.