Everything you need to know about the 2025 Evergreen State Fair, opening Aug. 21

The 2025 Evergreen State Fair begins Aug. 21, with new and returning food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment, beer gardens and more — all at Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe.

Fair Dates

Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2025 (closed on Wednesday, Aug. 27)

Fair Hours

Gates open: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28-31

(Note that barns and event center close at 9 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Labor Day

Carnival Hours

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28-31

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Labor Day

Cost

Regular (13-61 yrs.): $16 weekdays and Labor Day/$18 weekend

Seniors (62-89 yrs.); Military with ID; Youth (6-12 yrs.): $13 any day

Seniors (90-plus) and kids 5 years and under: Free

Parking: $15 per entry (There are ADA parking spaces in all parking lots).

Purchase advance discount admission, group, carnival passes by 10 p.m. Aug. 20 and save. A weekday Round-up Package (four admission tickets) is $42.50

Gate Admission Specials

Senior Day: Monday, Aug. 25, $7 tickets for ages 62-89 (90+ always free)

Kids Day: Tuesday, Aug. 26, $7 tickets for ages 6-12 (5 and under always free)

Tickets can be purchased at Etix.com or at the Fair Pass Booth (open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day) now through day of the show. All concert and race tickets include fair gate admission (up to an $18 value).

Discount Rides

Purchase your $38 Unlimited Ride Wristbands by Aug. 20 and save $7. You can purchase the advance wristbands online at Etix.com (fee applies) or at the Fair Pass Booth (no additional fee).

A full list of daily events can be found online HERE .