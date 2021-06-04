Everyone is welcome at next Virtual Coffee with the City June 9

Next Wednesday, June 9, you are invited to join the City of Mountlake Terrace for its monthly Virtual Coffee with the City via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m.

City Manager Scott Hugill along with Police Chief Pete Caw will provide updates and answer your questions.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (060921). Or, click the meeting link here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.