Everyone, everywhere, all at once for Bike Everywhere Day, May 14

Lots of legs joined
North Sound Bicycle Advocates for Bike Everywhere Day, May 14. The day began at 6:30 a.m. at the Celebration Station located at the Interurban Trail at 228th Street Southwest between Highway 99 and Lake Ballinger. It was all downhill from there. (Photos and story by Julia Wiese)
Chris Kelley and Margaret Elwood set up snacks for passersby and anyone else interested in bicycling.
Board member Peter Hallson brings coffee donated to the event by the downtown Edmonds Starbucks.
Chuck, on his way to work at Challenger Elementary, stopped for a quick break. He started in Greenlake and is heading to south Everett.
A cyclist waves as he passes the rest stop.
Board member Luke Distelhorst arrives in a colorful outfit on his way to work.
Dustin Dekoekkoek, a Board member, pulls in for a snack on his way to Toole Design in downtown Seattle.
City of Edmonds engineering employee, Greg Malowicki, stops to meet up with other employees biking to work.
Ed Dapra rides to the Northgate Kaiser Permanente Northgate He does this everyday starting in Lynnwood.
Tyler “A guy who just likes riding his bike” as he takes a photo of a link to a survey while noshing on a homemade scone.
Three gentlemen with no time for a break smile as they sail on by.
Sarah stops for a treat on her way to work. She rides almost everyday from Northgate to Montlake Terrace and takes light rail part of the time. “It takes about 40 minutes but it’s a lot quicker going downhill,” she said with a grin.
City of Lynnwood council member, Robert Leutwyler riding his e-bike, stopped in to say hi on his way to work. “It takes about the same amount of time using a mix of walking, bus, and light rail versus using an e-bike,” he said.
Jenny, a teacher at Salmon Bay Elementary K-8, was riding to work in Ballard using an e-bike.
Jeff Rivers, a Mountlake Terrace public works engineer seen talking with Chris about new technology to gather traffic data for planning purposes. He just stopped into say hi.
MLT News
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.