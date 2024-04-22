Every day is Earth Day at Shear Power Salon

Audrey Lambert and Anthony Molinero, a husband-wife team, have introduced a program that allows Shear Power Salon in Mountlake Terrace to recycle nearly 100% of its waste.

The couple has been married for three-and-a-half years but has worked together for 18. They share a passion for books, styling hair and a healthy environment.

Realizing the impacts that their profession can have on the ecosystem, they sought ways to address a significant amount of hair salon waste that isn’t considered recyclable.

While teaching a color class in West Seattle, Lambert learned of Green Circle Salons from a product distributor. The Canadian-based company recycles beauty waste, including dye tubes, leftover dye, foil, packaging, hair removal strips — even human hair — and keeps it out of landfills and waterways.

“Between regular recycling and Green Circle, almost everything but food waste is recycled,” Lambert said.

Molinero explained that hair dye waste that is typically washed down a drain is saved and shipped to Green Circle’s plant in Illinois, where the water and oils are separated. The oil is used in fuels, and the water is purified.

Human hair is a waste product that might not be thought of as harmful because it is biodegradable. It is made of a resilient protein called keratin, which will decompose naturally in soil within one to two years. However, hair is typically disposed of in plastic bags and can build methane gas as it slowly decomposes in a sealed environment.

Lambert said that hair not composted with organic material is turned into bio-composite plastics for making items such as combs and recycling bins. The hair is also used in insulation research to clean up oil spills.

She explained that North American hair salons create about 421,000 pounds of waste per day and that Green Circle has recovered over 11 million lbs. of waste since 2009 with over 16,000 participants.

“Between Green Circle and our regular recycling, the shop recycles, I would say, close to 100% of our waste,” Lambert said.

Molinero said that Green Circle cannot take permanent solution-soaked cotton due to the chemicals used.

Going green has not only been good for the environment, but the couple also has clients who have actively sought them out for their recycling practices.

“I would like to see more salons start using this,” Lambert said. “It could make a big difference.”

Shear Power Salon is located at 5707 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





