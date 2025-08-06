Evergreen State Fair to host Healthy Communities Day Aug. 26

The Evergreen State Fair is continuing a healthy focus at the 116th fair by celebrating healthy living through community connection. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, in partnership with the Snohomish County Health Department, the fair will host Healthy Communities Day, inviting fairgoers to explore resources, activities, and organizations that support health and wellness across Snohomish County, the fair said in a news release.

The event will showcase booths, interactive displays and wellness-related activities throughout the fairgrounds. There will be information about health and wellness, healthy activities for kids, and health resources for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Evergreen State Fair for ‘Healthy Communities Day,’” said Dr. James Lewis, health officer for Snohomish County Health Department. “This event highlights local organizations providing valuable health and wellness services in our community. Together, we’re creating a stronger, healthier Snohomish County — and having a lot of fun doing it.”

“What makes the fair so special is how it brings people together,” said Fair Manager Mike Ohlsen. “Healthy Communities Day is a perfect example of that — it’s about building strong, lasting connections between people, organizations, and the resources that help us all thrive.”

That same morning, the fair will also host Evergreen Morning of Dreams from 9-11 a.m. Nationally recognized as an award winner for removing barriers in parks, Evergreen Morning of Dreams is a morning event structured to experience the fun of the fair in a calmer setting without lights or sounds. The fair can create sensory overload for some people and fair staff hope to provide a more accessible fair experience for those who need it by providing a time that is quieter, calmer and has less sensory stimulation. The Kiddieland Carnival will be open starting at 9 a.m. Visit the event webpage to learn more.

Aug. 26 is also Kids’ Day — children ages 6–12 get fair admission for just $7 (5 and under are always free)! Healthy Communities Day activities are included with regular fair admission. Fair gates open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here.

The Evergreen State Fair takes place at the Monroe Fairgrounds Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1 (closed Aug. 27).

