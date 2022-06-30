Evergreen State Fair hosting fair food drive July 1-16

The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive early this year — on Saturday, July 16, from noon-5 p.m. in the west parking lot at the Evergreen Fair Park in Monroe. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available July 1-15, 2022 at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region.
By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-through event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2022 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car. Cash donations do not count toward tickets. Donations will go to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
In 2021, the drive-through food drive brought in 13,655 pounds of food and $2,847 in donations, which benefitted the Volunteers of America Western Washington and the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
According to a news release announcing the events, having the food drive early instead of on fair’s opening day — a tradition in the past –will disperse the usual crowds on Special Admission Days and eliminate the pressure of having to come to the fair on a certain day to save money on admission. Once participants get their ticket, they can then choose which weekday to enjoy the fair.
Suggested non-perishable and unexpired donations include:
Diapers
Baby wipes
Hygiene items/toiletries
Canned vegetables, fruits, beans, meats
Pasta
Peanut butter
Rice
Shelf stable milk
Jellies and jams
Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)
Drop off locations available July 1-15, 2022:
Lee Johnson Chevrolet/Mazda/Kia
11845 N.E. 85th St. Kirkland, WA 98033
Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland
11930 124th Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
Eastside Auto Licensing
8244 122th Ave. N.E., Suite 2 Kirkland, WA 98033
Speedway Chevrolet/RV
16957 W Main St. Monroe, WA 98272
Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett/Genesis of Everett
7800 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203
Autoright Motors Bothell
17318 Bothell Way N.E. Bothell, WA 98011
Autoright Motors Lake Stevens
2022 87th Ave SE Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Mazda of Seattle
4522 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle WA 98105
More information can be found at www.evergreenfair.org/279/Fair-Food-Drive
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.