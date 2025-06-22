The Evergreen State Fair Food Drive is back. Now through July 10, community members can earn a free weekday fair ticket when they drop off five or more non-perishable, unexpired food items at any of 10 Lee Johnson Auto Family dealerships across the region. Or stop by the drive-thru donation event at the fairgrounds on Saturday, July 12 from noon-5 p.m. in the west (red) parking lot.
Donors will receive one free weekday admission ticket to the 2025 Fair (limit one ticket per person per five items of food donated, five tickets max per car, while supplies last). Donations benefit the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
“The Fair is all about tradition, community, and fun—but it’s also about heart,” said Mike Ohlsen, Evergreen State Fair manager. “We love seeing people step up and help others. This food drive is a small way to make a big difference, and Lee Johnson Auto Family helps us make it happen.”
Last year, the food drive collected nearly 17,000 pounds of food for families in need. This year, the fair team hopes to break that record.
“This event is a powerful reminder that the fair is more than just entertainment—it’s a chance to come together and lift up our community,” said Sharon Walker, Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Director. “Every item donated matters. We’re proud to work with partners who care about this region as much as we do.”
The fair runs from Aug. 21-Sept. 1. at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe. Donating and receiving tickets ahead of the fair allows visitors to plan which day works best for them to attend. Grab your ticket early and choose the weekday that works best for you.
Suggested donation items:
Drop-off locations (now through July 10)
Important information:
For more information, visit www.evergreenfair.org
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.