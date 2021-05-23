Evergreen Playfield renovation close to completion

Renovations at Evergreen Playfield #1 are close to completion. “The contractor is still finalizing the punch list items but we hope to rent it early June,” said City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz.

A virtual ribbon-cutting is planned for Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Construction at the playfield, located at 22205 56th Ave. W., began Jan. 18. The existing dirt field has been replaced with a synthetic turf playing surface and there is upgraded ADA access with dugouts, fencing and other amenities. The year-round playing surface is designed for multiple sports including baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and ultimate disc. The site has new LED lighting, installed last summer, that will allow for extended playable hours.

The field is the first city-owned synthetic turf facility.