Evergreen Playfield draws a crowd for National Night Out

The 2022 National Night Out Against Crime drew big crowds at Evergreen Playfield in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night.

For the young crowd there was a caricature artist, face painting, games and a visit by Smokey Bear.

For the older crowd: Personnel from the Navy, Army, Marines and National Guard were on hand to answer questions about military careers. Police and emergency crews drove shiny, state-of-the art vehicles, while public works also had trucks on hand to show and inform the public.

Entertainment was provided by DJ I Sizzle, the Mountlake Terrace High Jazz 2 combo, Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center’s tai chi program.

Fresh off a win at last week’s Columbia Cup race in Kennewick, hydroplane driver Jimmy Shane posed by the Miss HomeStreet. He hopes to win again this Sunday on Lake Washington. Asked what he’s like driving home after a race, Shane said, “I’m that guy that everybody honks at because I’m doing like THE speed limit” on the road. “I trust everybody on the racecourse; I don’t trust everybody on the roads.”

As far as what makes a good hydro driver, he said, “I clear my head. I don’t listen to music, I don’t talk to anybody before a race, I don’t think about anything. The biggest thing is situational awareness. Being able to make quick decisions.” I then asked who his biggest competition will be this Sunday. Without missing a beat, Shane said “Dave Villwock,” adding “he’s the winningest driver, and he’s gonna drive…crazy.”

Dinner was free, as 1,000 hot dogs were given out, along with chips and drinks.

National Night Out is held in cities and towns across the nation, to strengthen the bond between community members and their law enforcement agencies, in the hopes of preventing crime.

This is the 26th year that Premera Blue Cross has been the main sponsor.

Other sponsors included:

Sound Community Bank

Mountlake Terrace Plaza

Ballinger Thriftway

Double DD Meats

Espresso Break

HomeStreet Bank

MTYAA

Nile Shrine Center

Tour de Terrace

Waste Management

— Story and photos by David Carlos