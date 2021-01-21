Evergreen Playfield #1 closed as turf field construction begins

The City of Mountlake Terrace has closed Evergreen Playfield #1 for construction of a new synthetic turf athletic field.

According to the city, the closure at the playfield — located at 22205 56th Ave. W. — began on Monday, Jan. 18.

The project will replace the existing dirt field with a synthetic turf playing surface and create an upgraded ADA access with dugouts, fencing and other amenities. The construction will also include the installation of drainage, base materials, infill, and a synthetic “grass” surface. The work is being completed by FieldTurf.

When complete, the new Evergreen Playfield #1 will provide the community with a year-round playing surface designed for multiple sports including baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and ultimate disc. The site has new LED lighting that was installed last summer that will allow for extended playable hours.

The completed field will be the first city-owned synthetic turf facility and will be available to a variety of local sports clubs sometime this spring.

For project updates, photo, and more detailed information, visit the city’s webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/2043 or follow Mountlake Terrace Recreation on Facebook.