Evergreen Montessori School participates in shoe drive

Students at Evergreen Academy Montessori Schools in the Seattle area—including Bothell, Issaquah, Kirkland and Mountlake Terrace—recently donated 137 pairs of children’s shoes to KidVantage, a local charity that provides essential care to children living in poverty or experiencing homelessness.

Evergreen Academy Montessori said it instills a sense of social responsibility at an early age by implementing opportunities for students to learn about the importance of giving back to their communities and helping others in need.

The Mountlake Terrace school is located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd.