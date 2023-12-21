Evergreen Montessori preschool students hold donation drive for food bank

Students at Evergreen Academy Montessori Preschool in Mountlake Terrace recently held a donation drive for Concern for Neighbors Food Bank to provide food and other essential items to local families in need.

Students and their families donated more than 400 nonperishable food and essential items, including toiletries and diapers. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season, the school said in a press release.