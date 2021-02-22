Evergreen Academy Montessori now open at Terrace Station in Mountlake Terrace

Evergreen Academy Montessori in Mountlake Terrace, formerly Lake Forest Park Montessori, has officially opened at its new campus in the Terrace Station apartment complex in Mountlake Terrace.

The preschool, which served families at its previous location for more than 40 years, will continue to offer its individualized learning program based on the Montessori Method – a philosophy which recognizes that a child’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development are interrelated.

Evergreen Academy Montessori’s new 17,934-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 273 students and features 17 classrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows. The school also has three large playgrounds to serve different age groups. Evergreen Academy Montessori is conveniently located at the south end of the ground floor space at Terrace Station, which offers parking in its on-site parking garage, and is adjacent to the Lynnwood Link light rail alignment just south of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

Located at 24000 Van Ry Boulevard in Mountlake Terrace, the preschool serves students from six weeks old through kindergarten, and offers summer camp. When students graduate, many continue their education at Evergreen Academy Montessori’s sister school, Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace. Evergreen Academy Montessori is currently accepting appointments for its upcoming open house taking place Saturday, March 20 beginning at 10 a.m. Interested parents can call 866-424-9007 or visit www.EvergreenAcademy.com to schedule an appointment.