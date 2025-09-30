Everett Stand Down event set to help veterans Oct. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

A Veterans’ Stand Down Event to assist military veterans in need of assistance will be held on Friday, Oct. 3 at the Carl Gibson Center, 3025 Lombard Avenue in Everett. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include representatives from the state Department of Social and Health Services, Medicaid enrollment, medical and dental assessments, child support financial issues, hearing and speech resources and landlord-tenant resolution.

Also available will be assistance with veteran service officers, military sexual trauma, employment services, suicide prevention, housing providers and college benefits. Providers will also offer mobile dental care, health care and haircuts.

Other organizations and community providers will be there to share information about local veteran service organizations and programs. Lunch will be provided to attendees.

The Stand Down is sponsored by Lynnwood Heroes Café and Snohomish County. For more information, contact Rosemary Reistroffer at 425-388-7034 or Lori Tiffin at 425-312-0801.